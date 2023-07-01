Ajay Devgn's action-adventure movie set for Feb 2024 release

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 17:06 IST
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Ajay Devgn's next action adventure film, marking the acting debut of his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, will release in theatres countrywide on February 9, 2024. The untitled project is directed by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, a press note from the makers read.

The details of the movie's plot are under wraps.

Devgn's most recent movie was ''Bholaa'', co-starring Tabu. He is currently awaiting the release of sports drama ''Maidaan''.

Kapoor, whose filmography includes films ''Rock On!!'', ''Kai Po Che'', ''Kedarnath'', ''Fitoor'', most recently directed ''Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

