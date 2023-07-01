Renowned doctors of Ahmedabad were felicitated on the occasion of "Doctors Day"

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 1: Kaushik Outdoors has always honored personalities over social welfare works. Recently they held an event honoring women on Women's Day as well. Apart from this, Kaushik Outdoors also distributed 5000 plants across Ahmedabad on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5th June to overcome environmental challenges.

Now on the occasion of Doctor's Day which is on 1st July, a unique initiative was taken by Kaushik Outdoors. They put up the hoardings in several areas across Ahmedabad to honor the talented doctors of Ahmedabad who have made their unprecedented contribution in the field of medical. Some of these doctors have also received the Padma Shri award.

The day is dedicated to honoring doctors who dedicate their lives to the health and well-being of their patients. It is a day to acknowledge the significant contribution made by doctors to the society and to express gratitude for their hard work and dedication.

Mr. Kaushikbhai Shah, Chairman, Kaushik Outdoors and Mr. Saket Shah, Managing Director, Kaushik Outdoors said, ''We at Kaushik Outdoors have taken this initiative to honor doctors who have rendered their unprecedented service to the society. In the Covid Pandemic, doctors have treated the people of the society without caring about their own family. Doctor is God to every citizen. Doctors are always at the forefront of helping people, regardless of day or night. We want to salute them on this Doctor's Day." An unprecedented initiative has been taken by Kaushik Outdoors by putting up hoardings of doctors in Ahmedabad. This is almost the first time such an honor has been given in Gujarat. As many as 25 hoardings were put up in prime locations of Ahmedabad.

Similarly, Kaushik Outdoors remains engrossed in the hearts and minds of Gujarat and the people of Gujarat by doing such social activities.

