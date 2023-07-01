Left Menu

This is how Sonam Kapoor prepped up for visually impaired role in 'Blind'

Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean crime thriller of the same name, which was directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Sonam Kapoor's comeback film 'Blind' will showcase a different avatar of the actor. In the film, Sonam essays the role of a visually impaired police officer on a mission to track a serial killer.

Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean crime thriller of the same name, which was directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. Talking about the hard work and prep that Sonam did for the film, Shome Makhija said, "To get the nuances of a visually impaired person absolutely right, Sonam and I consulted with two Visually impaired coaches - James Goldsworthy and Nadia Turnbull who coach people on how to adapt to being visually impaired. We discussed the entire script with them, down to every scene, to get their perspective on how realistic the portrayal of the character was. They offered a lot of insights about their lives and daily functioning which we tried to incorporate in the film."

He added, "On shoot, before every scene, Sonam would do rehearsals with her eyes closed to get a better understanding of how it would feel to approach those scenes as a visually impaired person. In addition to this, we decided to use lenses that limited her vision to a certain extent to allow us to make the performance more authentic. It wasn't easy, and not the most comfortable and I even offered to go ahead without the lenses but Sonam was committed to the process and shot every scene with the lenses." 'Blind' will be out on Jio Cinema on July 7.

The film marks Sonam's return to the acting world after a long hiatus. She was on maternity break. She is currently vacationing in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. (ANI)

