Left Menu

"Best co-star": Ameesha Patel shares her working experience with Sunny Deol in 'Gadar 2'

Actor Ameesha Patel talked about sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in 'Gadar 2' and said that the chemistry between the two is "magical".

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 22:39 IST
"Best co-star": Ameesha Patel shares her working experience with Sunny Deol in 'Gadar 2'
Ameesha Patel on the sets of 'Gadar 2' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ameesha Patel talked about sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in 'Gadar 2', saying the chemistry between the two characters played by them is "magical". She said, "A deep link between Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) and Tara(Sunny Deol) and the family elevates 'Gadar 2' to a new level. This bond is amazing, and everyone will adore them because of the family's love and togetherness. Still more. Sunny's action is fantastic, and the music and emotions will appeal to everyone's emotions."

Ameesha added, "Sunny is the best co-star I have ever worked with." She continued, "Tara and Sakeena chemistry is real and magical and we hope audiences give them the same love the way they had loved them in 'Gadar'."

Earlier, she also tweeted about her role after a still from the film which shows Sunny Deol with folded hands in front of a grave. Seeing the same, many assumed that it was of Sakeena and were upset thinking that her character was dying. She tweeted, "Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried with this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it's SAKINA who is dead !! Well it's not !! Who it is I can't say but it's not SAKINA !! So pls don't WORRY !! love u all"

The teaser of 'Gadar 2,' hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi'. The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001 and now the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the second instalment of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023