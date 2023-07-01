"Choreographing 'Lagaan' marked a milestone in my career," says Terence Lewis

Dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis shared fond memories of his debut film as a choreographer, 'Lagaan' and called it a milestone project of his career. Terence recalled his experience shooting for 'Lagaan', saying, "Choreographing 'Lagaan' marked a significant milestone in my career. It was not only my first film as a choreographer, but I also had the privilege of witnessing the meticulous creation of music by the legendary AR Rahman. The thought and vibration behind the song were astounding, perfectly capturing the anticipation and joy of the first rain. The way the camera moved and the characters covered the stage was an unparalleled experience."

The judges are won over by the captivating performance by Vipul Kandpal and choreographer Pankaj Thapa which depicts the journey of farmers. Terence was inspired to reflect on his beginnings as a choreographer by their mesmerising dance to the soulful tune "Ghanan Ghanan" from the classic movie 'Lagaan'. Terence admired Vipul, saying, "Vipul, you possess the flexibility of clay, as you effortlessly adapt to any dance form. Your genuine personality shines through. Vipul, you don't dance for the sake of choreography but you strive to convey your passion, which is a true mark of any intelligent performer. The way both Vipul and Pankaj utilized the stage was beautiful. You ventured into different dance forms, and emotionally, you delivered the song's essence flawlessly. It brings me immense joy to see the song justified through your act, Vipul. You are truly a star."

On the work front, Terence has judged reality shows like 'Dance India Dance' and 'Nach Baliye' and also choreographed in films like 'Lagaan', 'Jhankaar Beats', and 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', among others. He is currently part of the panel of judges including choreographer Geeta Kapur, and Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre on the dance reality show 'India's Best Dance Season 3'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)