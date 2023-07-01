Left Menu

Farman Haider, Samridhii Shukla speak about upcoming twist in 'Saavi Ki Savaari'

Actors Farman Haider and Samridhii Shukla opened up about the upcoming twist in the show 'Saavi Ki Savaari'.

01-07-2023
Image Credit: ANI
Actors Farman Haider and Samridhii Shukla opened up about the upcoming twist in the show 'Saavi Ki Savaari'. The latest episode shows Saavi's (Samridhii Shukla) divorce from Nityam (Farman Haider) and her engagement to Manav, a childhood friend.

While talking about the sequences, Farman said, "I am deeply grateful for the immense love and support that viewers have shown towards 'Saavi Ki Savaari'. As the storyline takes an unexpected turn, there are thrilling surprises waiting for the audience. This show has given me recognition as Nityam, and I am thrilled to breathe life into this fresh narrative. Nityam's character becomes bold and vulnerable in this segment, unafraid to bare his heart." When everything is going according to plan, the tale takes a startling turn. On the day of Saavi and Manav's wedding, Nityam suddenly makes a brave move and expresses his love for Saavi.

Saavi is forced to choose between her first love and her vow to her childhood friend, Manav, as a result of this sudden proclamation of love. "I sincerely hope that viewers embrace this new side of Nityam. The upcoming trajectory of the show promises to be a captivating rollercoaster ride for the audience, and I am eagerly awaiting their response. Thank you for joining us on this exhilarating journey," added Farman.

Talking about the twist in the show, Samridhii added, "Playing Saavi has been an exhilarating and deeply inspiring journey for me. Her story is a testament to the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit, as she confronts and conquers numerous challenges, unearthing her inner strength along the way. Bringing this character to life has truly enriched me as an actor." 'Saavi Ki Savaari' airs on Colors. (ANI)

(ANI)

