Left Menu

Anurag Basu’s 'Metro… In Dino' to hit theatres on March 29

Director Anurag Basus upcoming movie Metro In Dino is now set to be released in theatres on March 29, 2024.The film, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was earlier supposed to come out in December. Basu and Pritam have previously collaborated on films Gangster, Life in a Metro, Barfi, Jagga Jasoos, and Ludo.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 16:25 IST
Anurag Basu’s 'Metro… In Dino' to hit theatres on March 29

Director Anurag Basu's upcoming movie "Metro… In Dino '' is now set to be released in theatres on March 29, 2024.

The film, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was earlier supposed to come out in December. Billed as an anthology of "heartwarming stories of contemporary couples'', the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd ''Get ready to be swept away by the heartwarming stories of modern-day couples brought to life by a talented ensemble cast... Directed by Anurag Basu, music by Pritam, produced By Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu the film will release on 29th March, 2024!'' the makers said in a statement. Basu and Pritam have previously collaborated on films "Gangster", "Life in a… Metro", "Barfi!", "Jagga Jasoos", and "Ludo".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023