Left Menu

Gallery set up by Mario Miranda's kin threatens to sue Goa govt, G20 meet organisers over celebrated painter's art work use

The kin of celebrated painter late Mario Miranda have threatened to sue the Goa government and the organisers of the G20 meetings in the coastal state for allegedly using his art works without taking permission, a senior official said on Sunday.The family of Miranda in 2011 set up Mario Gallery, which looks after his legacy in various ways like publishing books, organizing exhibitions, selling original paintings, authenticating pictures, giving permission for usage, taking legal action against violators, said its curator Gerard DCunha.Mario Mirandas artwork was used during the G20 event without permission from the gallery.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-07-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 18:55 IST
Gallery set up by Mario Miranda's kin threatens to sue Goa govt, G20 meet organisers over celebrated painter's art work use
  • Country:
  • India

The kin of celebrated painter late Mario Miranda have threatened to sue the Goa government and the organisers of the G20 meetings in the coastal state for allegedly using his art works without taking permission, a senior official said on Sunday.

The family of Miranda in 2011 set up Mario Gallery, which looks after his legacy in various ways like publishing books, organizing exhibitions, selling original paintings, authenticating pictures, giving permission for usage, taking legal action against violators, said its curator Gerard D'Cunha.

''Mario Miranda's artwork was used during the G20 event without permission from the gallery. The organisers have used a Miranda painting on a tile, which is used inside a miniature window and it is being given as a gift to VIPs,'' he said.

''In another violation, 16 life-size fibre glass statues were displayed in Old Goa and Dona Paula. These statues are copied from figurines developed by the late Miranda. Mario Gallery will issue a legal notice to state Chief Secretary (Puneet Kumar Goel) and nodal officer of G20 (Sanjith Rodrigues) on Monday,'' he said.

When contacted, G20 Nodal officer Sanjith Rodrigues said ''We have done our due diligence. If we are served with a notice, we will respond to it.'' Miranda, hailing from Loutolim village of South Goa near Margao, died on December 11, 2011. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously in the year 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023