Varun Dhawan to star in action entertainer from Atlee's banner, film set for May 2024 release

Actor Varun Dhawan will headline an upcoming action entertainer movie, to be produced by filmmaker Atlee and wife Priya Mohan's banner A For Apple Studios.

Also backed by Cine1 Studios, the untitled project will be directed by Kalees, best known for 2019 Tamil movie ''Kee''. It is scheduled to be released on May 31, 2024.

''@cine1studios and A For Apple Studios join hands to bring one the biggest action entertainers with @varundvn leading the cast.

''Written & Directed by @kalees_dir Produced by @muradkhetani and @priyaatlee Presented by @atlee47 The film is slated to release worldwide on May 31st 2024,'' A For Apple Studios posted on Instagram.

The details of the movie's plot have been kept under wraps.

Dhawan is currently looking forward to the release of his next film, ''Bawaal'', directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also starring Janhvi Kapoor. The movie will come out on October 6.

Atlee, known for directing blockbuster movies "Raja Rani", "Theri", "Mersal" and "Bigil", has collaborated with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his next feature project ''Jawan''. The movie will hit the theatres across the country on September 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)