Sunday vibes: Ira Khan shares adorable pictures with fiance Nupur Shikhare

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on Sunday shared a string of pictures from her gallery. The pictures featured Ira and her fiance Nupur Shikhare. Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Sunday, Ira wrote, "Cuties @nupur_popeye @smriteep and my pink shirt."

In the first picture, she can be seen taking a mirror selfie in an oversized pink shirt and black leggings. The couple can be spotted making a funny pose in the second picture

Nupur can be spotted giving a pose for the camera in the last picture. Actor and Ira's friend Fatima Sana Shaikh can be seen wearing a large wig with thick white hair in one of the pictures.

In other pictures, Ira, Nupur and her friend can be seen in the candid images. As soon as she shared the post, fans showered love on Ira in the comment section.

A fan wrote, " U r simple gal." Another commented, " Over loaded cuteness."

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, in the presence of close friends and family members. The engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming joyfully from Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)