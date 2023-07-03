Ananya Panday shares glimpse from sets of her next project

Left Menu

Actor Ananya Panday who is gearing up for her upcoming projects on Sunday shared a glimpse from the sets.

Actor Ananya Panday who is gearing up for her upcoming projects on Sunday shared a glimpse from the sets. Taking to Instagram story, Ananya treated fans with the shooting view and captioned it, "This view though."

Recently, she dropped a video from her childhood days. In the clip, Ananya is seen dressed up as a pilot. Her cute little talk with her father and actor Chunky Panday is the highlight of the video.

Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. In 'Dream Girl 2' she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'. (ANI)

