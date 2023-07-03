Allu Arjun, Trivikram to reunite for fourth film
Actor Allu Arjun and filmmaker Trivikram are set to collaborate for their fourth feature film, the makers announced on Monday.The currently untitled project will be backed by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under production banners Geetha Arts and Harika Hassine Creations, respectively.Geetha Arts made the announcement on its official Twitter page.The Dynamic duo is Back
The currently untitled project will be backed by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under production banners Geetha Arts and Harika & Hassine Creations, respectively.
Geetha Arts made the announcement on its official Twitter page.
''The Dynamic duo is Back! Icon StAAr @alluarjun & Blockbuster director #Trivikram reunite for their 4th Film! More Details Soon! #AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @haarikahassine @GeethaArts (sic)'' the banner said in the tweet.
Arjun and Trivikram first worked together on the 2012 film ''Julayi''. They followed it up with ''S/O Satyamurthy'' in 2015 and ''Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'' (2020).
Their fourth movie will be ''a visual spectacle'', the makers said.
Arjun will next be seen in ''Pushpa: The Rule'', the much-awaited sequel to his 2021 film ''Pushpa: The Rise''.
