Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 38.50 crore in opening weekend

Satyaprem Ki Katha raised Rs 12.15 crore on the fourth day of its release, bringing up the films first weekend box office collection to Rs 38.50 crore, the makers said Monday.Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in titular roles, the musical romance drama is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans.Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, Satyaprem Ki Katha opened in theatres across the country on June 29.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2023 12:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 12:30 IST
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 38.50 crore in opening weekend
  • Country:
  • India

''Satyaprem Ki Katha'' raised Rs 12.15 crore on the fourth day of its release, bringing up the film's first weekend box office collection to Rs 38.50 crore, the makers said Monday.

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in titular roles, the musical romance drama is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, ''Satyaprem Ki Katha'' opened in theatres across the country on June 29. It raised Rs 9.25 crore on day one, followed by Rs 7 crore on day two, and Rs 10.10 on day three, according to the makers. ''Thank you for loving Sattu and Katha! Our hearts are filled with gratitude and Pure Love. #SatyaPremKiKatha IN CINEMAS NOW! Book your tickets (sic)'' production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said in a tweet.

The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania.

It marks the second collaboration between Aaryan and Advani after 2022's hit horror comedy ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023