Left Menu

Guru Purnima: Maha CM pays tribute at Shivaji Park memorial of Bal Thackeray

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 19:51 IST
Guru Purnima: Maha CM pays tribute at Shivaji Park memorial of Bal Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Monday visited the memorial of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray in Shivaji Park in Mumbai and said it had had given him new energy to remain active in the welfare of people.

Shinde had rebelled against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in June last year, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Shiv Sena split at the time into the Shinde and Thackeray factions, with both claiming to be the true inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

''Vising the memorial of Balasaheb has given new energy to remain active in the welfare of people,'' Shinde said.

Bal Thackeray died on November 17, 2012 and was cremated amid a sea of supporters in the sprawling Shivaji Park. A memorial has come up at the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023