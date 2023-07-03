Guru Purnima: Maha CM pays tribute at Shivaji Park memorial of Bal Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Monday visited the memorial of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray in Shivaji Park in Mumbai and said it had had given him new energy to remain active in the welfare of people.

Shinde had rebelled against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in June last year, leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Shiv Sena split at the time into the Shinde and Thackeray factions, with both claiming to be the true inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

''Vising the memorial of Balasaheb has given new energy to remain active in the welfare of people,'' Shinde said.

Bal Thackeray died on November 17, 2012 and was cremated amid a sea of supporters in the sprawling Shivaji Park. A memorial has come up at the site.

