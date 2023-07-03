Sonam Kapoor to attend Paris Fall/Winter Couture Week

Left Menu

Actor Sonam Kapoor will join international personalities at Dior's autumn-winter show in Paris.

Actor Sonam Kapoor will join international personalities at Dior's autumn-winter show in Paris. She has been invited along with the Academy-award winner Natalie Portman to witness the fashion gala.

Recently, Sonam also graced Dior's first fashion show in India since 1962, held in March 2023 at the historic Gateway of India in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sonam is all to make a comeback with 'Blind'.

Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' promises a perfect combination of suspense and drama, backed by an engrossing and nuanced storyline 'Blind' is a story of a visually impaired resilient woman (played by Sonam) who becomes a key witness to a crime. In her efforts to trace the unusual turn of events and give testimony about the incident, she is forced to confront the killer on her own. Purab Kohli as the menacing antagonist delivers a powerful performance in this riveting tale of secrets and suspense, with an intriguing cast that adds exciting layers to the story.

Excited about her return to the world of "lights, camera, action", Sonam said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well." 'Blind' will be out on Jio Cinema on July 7. (ANI)

