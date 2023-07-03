'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Uorfi Javed slams Abhishek Malhan, says, "no idea why is he lying"

Uorfi Javed, who appeared in the first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' has slammed YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan in a post she shared on her Instagram stories. She said she never knew him until he appeared on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. She posted a video of Abhishek from one of his interviews in which he denied working with her and Urvashi Rautela in a music video. However, Uorfi said that he is "lying" as there was no such music video ever.

She wrote, "I have no idea who's is this man is, only got to know about him after Bigg Boss OTT. I have no idea why is he lying. There was no such music video ever! Period!" Earlier, Uorfi praised Pooja Bhatt for taking a stand for Akanksha Puri after Jad Hadid called her a bad kisser on the show.

Neither the housemates nor the viewers expected Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri to take up the challenge of kissing each other for 30 seconds in a task. The incident caught everyone off guard and proved to be the most contentious in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' history. Uorfi took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Honestly Pooja bhatt is so classy and dignified , the way she called out JAD for calling Akansha a bad kisser after seemingly enjoying the kiss . She is amazing !!! Strong , outspoken , well behaved ! #BigBossOTT2" (ANI)

