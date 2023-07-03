Left Menu

"Suparn is a workshop in himself": Kubbra Sait on working with Suparn Varma in 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha'

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 20:41 IST
Kubbra Sait (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India', July 3 (ANI) 'Sacred Games' actor Kubbra Sait shared her working experience with 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' director Suparn S Varma and said that it is very important for an actor and director to have a good bond with each other. Kubbra said, "Suparn is a workshop in himself, you hang out with him and you will be work-shopped. He's a very smart man and he knows exactly what he's looking for. He's the kindest human being I've ever worked with. I'm so proud and overjoyed to say he's one of my friends."

"I'm really looking forward to seeing how our association pans out over a period of time because we've worked for the first time together even though we've always wanted to work with each other. It's a huge honour for me as he wanted to work with me. He's such an incredible soul, it's amazing," she added. The show follows the journey of Noyonika (played by Kajol) as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband's betrayal.It also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in pivotal roles.

The web show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

