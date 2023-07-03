Left Menu

'KKK 13': Contestant Rashmeet Kaur all set to perform daring stunts on the show

Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who is known for her tracks such as 'Tere Bin Laage', 'Lagan Lagi', and many more, will be seen on the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. As the shoot wrapped she shared her experience of being on the show and performing daredevil stunts.

Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who is known for her tracks such as 'Tere Bin Laage', 'Lagan Lagi', and many more, will be seen on the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. As the shoot wrapped she shared her experience of being on the show and performing daredevil stunts. She said, "Shooting in South Africa for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' has been an absolute thrill ride! Every moment has been etched in my memory, thanks to the breathtaking landscapes and exhilarating challenges."

She shared what she performed and how challenging it was to walk on the tightrope. "Being part of this daring adventure is a privilege. I'm eagerly anticipating my dream stunt that will take me to new heights, quite literally. Walking on a tightrope from one building to another under the guidance of the incredible stunt master, Rohit Shetty, would be a dream come true, "she added. "With unwavering commitment, I'm ready to conquer every challenge that comes my way," she concluded.

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of American show 'Fear Factor'. 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' will be airing on July 15 on Colors. (ANI)

