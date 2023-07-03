Left Menu

Woman jailed for killing elderly Indian-origin patient in UK

A 56-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of an elderly Indian-origin patient while both were patients at a UK hospital has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment.Philomena Wilson, known as Brenda, was a patient at City Hospital in Birmingham in January 2021 when she is said to have launched an unprovoked assault on 83-year-old Vidya Kaur, who was also a patient at the time.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-07-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 20:48 IST
Woman jailed for killing elderly Indian-origin patient in UK

A 56-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of an elderly Indian-origin patient while both were patients at a UK hospital has been sentenced to seven years' imprisonment.

Philomena Wilson, known as Brenda, was a patient at City Hospital in Birmingham in January 2021 when she is said to have launched an unprovoked assault on 83-year-old Vidya Kaur, who was also a patient at the time. West Midlands Police said the elderly woman suffered a fractured skull and died from her injuries a few weeks later. Wilson was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court last week and was told she would spend a further five years under extended licence provisions, or monitoring, at the end of her seven-year jail term.

''Our thoughts remain with the elderly lady's family after losing their loved one in such terrible circumstances," said Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from the West Midlands Police Homicide Team.

''They have had to wait many months for justice and I hope this finally brings them some closure," she said.

The court heard that as nurses and another patient came to the aid of Kaur, they too were attacked and received minor injuries. Wilson had been admitted to hospital after being arrested for assault and wounding another victim. She initially claimed to have no memory of the events that followed, when she had punched the elderly patient repeatedly and banged her head off the floor. However, Wilson finally pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in April this year and has now been sentenced for the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023