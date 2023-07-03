"I hate being in my 30s, I think it's the worst decade ever," says Khloe Kardashian

American model and media personality Khloe Kardashian, who turned 39 last week, called her 30s "the worst decade ever" in a video that she shared on her Instagram stories, reported People. She wrote, "I don't love showing all my gifts because I think it's sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny," Kardashian said in the clip, before sharing a brutally honest take on the past nine years: "I hate being in my 30s, I think it's the worst decade ever."

She then shared a birthday card from a friend that featured the number 39 in bold black letters, a plus sign, and a hand holding up the middle finger. "And I cannot wait to be in my 40s. So, this card, Alexa I don't know where you found this... but it's genius," she added.

According to People, Kardashian also received an array of embellished gifts from her friend, which included a passport, a selection of pens, and hair clasps with the words 'Bunny', '1984' and '365 days' inscribed in pink gems. "And then all these clips. My mom calls me 'Bunny'," she explained. "And then I have 365 -- now less -- days until I'm 40. My lovely year I was born." "My little pens that I love so and then, look how gorgeous this passport holder is!," the reality star marveled, before adding, "A girl loves her sparkle!"

Kardashian also shared a photo of another birthday present, a T-shirt with her infamous 2007 mugshot and a Parental Advisory label added underneath. A camera and film were also seen on top of the piece of clothing. Other photos shared showed the star receiving bouquets of flowers as well as chocolate and candy treats from loved ones. The candid birthday post comes after the Kardashians star celebrated her 39th birthday last Tuesday, receiving a slew of birthday greetings from family members, including her mother, Kris Jenner.

Jenner, 67, shared a video on Instagram featuring several sweet moments of her daughter over the years. The clip was accompanied by a heartfelt caption, where Kris, 67, gushed about her "smart, strong, talented, beautiful" daughter," reported People. "Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloe you are the sunshine of my life... You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!!" she began. "You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty."

"You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!! You are the one that celebrates all of us," as reported by People. (ANI)

