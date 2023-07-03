Left Menu

Woman jumps in front of train along with 2 sons in Jodhpur

A woman jumped in front of a moving goods train along with her two sons in the Mandalnath area here on Monday, police said.The incident happened around 9 am.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:14 IST
Woman jumps in front of train along with 2 sons in Jodhpur
  • Country:
  • India

A woman jumped in front of a moving goods train along with her two sons in the Mandalnath area here on Monday, police said.

The incident happened around 9 am. Nirma Bishnoi (25) and her sons Kartik (5) and Vishal (3) died on the spot, they said.

According to police, Nirma boarded a bus from Mathania, reached the track near Mandalnath and jumped in front of a train with her two sons.

Nirma's husband Suresh Bishnoi runs a tour and travel agency. The couple got married in 2017, they said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had a rough relationship since marriage as Nirma suspected Suresh of having an affair, they said.

"Though the exact reason for Nirma's extreme step is yet to be ascertained but the couple had an argument on Monday morning as well and she left with her sons in the morning in a fit of rage," police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023