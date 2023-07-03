Woman jumps in front of train along with 2 sons in Jodhpur
A woman jumped in front of a moving goods train along with her two sons in the Mandalnath area here on Monday, police said.The incident happened around 9 am.
- Country:
- India
A woman jumped in front of a moving goods train along with her two sons in the Mandalnath area here on Monday, police said.
The incident happened around 9 am. Nirma Bishnoi (25) and her sons Kartik (5) and Vishal (3) died on the spot, they said.
According to police, Nirma boarded a bus from Mathania, reached the track near Mandalnath and jumped in front of a train with her two sons.
Nirma's husband Suresh Bishnoi runs a tour and travel agency. The couple got married in 2017, they said.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had a rough relationship since marriage as Nirma suspected Suresh of having an affair, they said.
"Though the exact reason for Nirma's extreme step is yet to be ascertained but the couple had an argument on Monday morning as well and she left with her sons in the morning in a fit of rage," police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vishal
- Nirma Bishnoi
- Kartik
- Mandalnath
- Suresh Bishnoi
- Nirma
- Mathania
ALSO READ
"One film in which I have felt proud in every frame": Kartik Aaryan on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'
'Satyaprem Ki Katha': Everything you need to know about Kartik-Kiara starrer
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani create romantic chemistry in 'Pasoori Nu', teaser out
Kartik-Kiara twin in green as they promote 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' amid heavy rain
"People asked me if I wanted to be a part": Aditya Roy Kapur on Kartik Aaryan- starrer 'Aashiqui 3'