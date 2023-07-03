Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ locks March 2024 release date

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:42 IST
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer "Mr And Mrs Mahi" is set to release theatrically next year in March, the makers announced Monday.

The upcoming drama is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" featuring Janhvi. It is produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Dharma Productions and Zee Studios shared the release date of the movie on their official social media handle.

''One dream, chased by two hearts! #MrAndMrsMahi is arriving on the pitch on 15th March, 2024 in cinemas near you!," the tweet read.

"Mr And Mrs Mahi" marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi after the 2021 horror comedy "Roohi". The actors also shared the upcoming film's release date on their respective Instagram Stories.

