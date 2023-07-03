Sonam Kapoor makes fashionable statement at Dior's autumn-winter show in Paris

Paris Haute Couture Week kickstarted on Monday with a bang. Stars from Hollywood and Bollywood descended on the French capital in style. Sonam Kapoor, too, marked her presence on day one of Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024.

She oozed glamour as she attended a Christian Dior fashion show. She opted for a chic and classy beige Dior trench coat with a beige A-line dress, black brogue shoes with tassels and a black page boy hat for the fashion gala. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sonam is all to make a comeback with 'Blind'. Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' promises a perfect combination of suspense and drama, backed by an engrossing and nuanced storyline.

'Blind' is a story of a visually impaired resilient woman (played by Sonam) who becomes a key witness to a crime. In her efforts to trace the unusual turn of events and give testimony about the incident, she is forced to confront the killer on her own. Purab Kohli as the menacing antagonist delivers a powerful performance in this riveting tale of secrets and suspense, with an intriguing cast that adds exciting layers to the story. Excited about her return to the world of "lights, camera, action", Sonam had said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

'Blind' will be out on Jio Cinema on July 7. (ANI)

