Left Menu

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky separate after 27 years of marriage

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They are still friendly as they figure out what is next for them and their family." a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:56 IST
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky separate after 27 years of marriage
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor Kyle Richards and CEO of The Agency, Mauricio Umansky have separated after 27 years of marriage, PEOPLE confirmed. "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They are still friendly as they figure out what is next for them and their family." a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

In 1994, Richards met Umansky in a nightclub. Richards was divorcing her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had a daughter, Farrah Brittany at the time. After becoming engaged later that year, the couple married in January 1996 and had three children, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

When 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' premiered on Bravo in 2010, their family was finally revealed to the public. Richards was a regular on the reality show for the last 12 seasons, and the couple regularly emphasised to audiences that they were watching their true relationship play out on the show. "We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other and we're real. We don't have any secrets to hide. That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons.", Umansky told PEOPLE in March 2013.

Umansky also stood by Richards' side as the family drama unfolded on air, most notably during season 12. Richards and Umansky appeared to be happier than ever as they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in January 2021.

"It means so much, and it's something that we're both incredibly proud of," Richards told Bravo Insider that year. "And for me, it's one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, I think it's refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal [laughs]. And we're really proud to be good role models to our daughters." "Yeah, I mean, this means a lot," Umansky added. "You know, to be quite honest, it feels easy and doesn't feel like it's been that long. So it's been great and beautiful. And, you know, I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her. So hopefully it'll be at least another 25 years, and maybe another 50."

The divorce announcement comes only days after Mauricio denied rumours that his marriage was in trouble when his wife was pictured without her wedding ring. "We're not getting divorced," Umansky insisted on Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's podcast, Two T's In a Pod, in early April. "I mean, it's just stupid. That one ridiculous tale that got out there, and then all the females chose to speak about it on the Housewives, and now it's a plot."

Umansky also informed the hosts that viewers will see him and Richards personally address the rumours in the forthcoming season of RHOBH. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023