Quentin Tarantino breaks silence on doing 'Kill Bill Vol. 3'

Seems like filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is not returning with the third chapter of 'Kill Bill'.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 10:18 IST
Quentin Tarantino (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Seems like filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is not returning with the third chapter of 'Kill Bill'. Many Tarantino fans were hoping that Tarantino would return to the Kill Bill world and cast Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke in a possible sequel. However, the filmmaker stated in a new interview that a third chapter of the martial arts film would not be made, as per Deadline, a US-based media house reports.

Deadline quoted the Tarantino interview with DeMorgen where he opened up on speculation about Thurman and Hawke teaming up in a Kill Bill follow. He said, "I don't see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the 70s." Tarantino set a 10-film limit for himself, and his next film about a movie critic would be his last, leaving no opportunity for a Kill Bill sequel.

Thurman discussed the possibility of Kill Bill: Vol. 3 happening in 2022. During an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, she said, "I can't really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don't see it as immediately on the horizon.

Tarantino has stated that he had spoken with Thurman about the possibility of creating another sequel and incorporating concepts from the first two films. Vivica A. Fox, who portrayed Vernita Green in the film series and was slain by Beatrix Kiddo, recently discussed why fans still want to see more of this narrative.

"I think the main draw is that people love Tarantino's work," she said in an interview with CBR. "He's always got this weird quirkiness that surprises you, that intrigues you, [and] that makes you want more." Fox featured in a music video with SZA in which they recreated Kill Bill, sparking suspicion that the singer will play her daughter in a possible sequel.

She added, "I was like, 'No, it's just a song, and she loves Kill Bill. So I just think it's the love of Tarantino and the magic of those films." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

