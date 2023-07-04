Science News Roundup: Ferocious black holes reveal 'time dilation' in early universe

Left Menu

The latter, in a 2007 episode of the British sci-fi series, accurately described time as "wibbly wobbly." Scientists made that point anew on Monday in a study that used observations of a ferocious class of black holes called quasars to demonstrate "time dilation" in the early universe, showing how time then passed only about a fifth as quickly as it does today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Ferocious black holes reveal 'time dilation' in early universe

Time is a slippery thing, as profound thinkers like physicist Albert Einstein and, well, fictional time traveler Dr. Who plainly understood. The latter, in a 2007 episode of the British sci-fi series, accurately described time as "wibbly wobbly." Scientists made that point anew on Monday in a study that used observations of a ferocious class of black holes called quasars to demonstrate "time dilation" in the early universe, showing how time then passed only about a fifth as quickly as it does today. The observations stretch back to about 12.3 billion years ago, when the universe was roughly a tenth of its present age.

