Updated: 04-07-2023 10:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 10:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Slippery' actor Kevin Spacey tried to groom me, man tells UK court; Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie over South China Sea map and more
Kevin Spacey Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Slippery' actor Kevin Spacey tried to groom me, man tells UK court

An alleged sex assault victim of Kevin Spacey said the "slippery" Hollywood actor had tried to "groom" him, and the repeated groping assaults had left him feeling physically sick, a London court heard on Monday. Spacey, 63, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of a dozen allegations of historic sex offences committed against four men, then aged in their 20s and 30s, which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

'Rogers: The Musical,' first Marvel musical at Disneyland opens

For the first time ever, Marvel fans will be able to watch heroic supersoldier Steve Rogers sing and dance on stage in Disneyland Resort's one-act musical theater production “Rogers: The Musical.” As part of Walt Disney's 100th-anniversary celebration, Disneyland opened the 30-minute musical on Friday at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park. It runs until August 31.

Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie over South China Sea map

Vietnam has banned Warner Bros' highly-anticipated film "Barbie" from domestic distribution over a scene featuring a map that shows China's unilaterally claimed territory in the South China Sea, state media reported on Monday. The U-shaped "nine-dash line" is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast areas of the South China Sea, including swathes of what Vietnam considers its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions.

