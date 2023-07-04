Left Menu

Highland Park marks 1 year after July 4 shooting with community walk reclaiming parade route

One year after a shooter terrorized July Fourth paradegoers in Highland Park, Illinois, community members are planning to gather to honor the seven people who were killed, commemorate the day and reclaim the space to move forward.In collaboration with the park district, the city is hosting a series of events during the holiday Tuesday aimed at giving people an opportunity to engage with the day and gather as a community in the way that feels most comfortable to them, city communications manager Amanda Bennett said.

PTI | Highlandpark | Updated: 04-07-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 10:41 IST
Highland Park marks 1 year after July 4 shooting with community walk reclaiming parade route

One year after a shooter terrorized July Fourth paradegoers in Highland Park, Illinois, community members are planning to gather to honor the seven people who were killed, commemorate the day and reclaim the space to move forward.

In collaboration with the park district, the city is hosting a series of events during the holiday Tuesday aimed at giving people "an opportunity to engage with the day and gather as a community in the way that feels most comfortable to them," city communications manager Amanda Bennett said. The city approached the event planning with a trauma-informed perspective, Bennett said.

A 10 a.m. Remembrance Ceremony at City Hall is set to include remarks from Mayor Nancy Rotering, a musical performance and a moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. to mark the exact time police say the first shot was fired. Then, attendees may walk the parade route. "The Community Walk will symbolize the reclaiming of the 2022 parade route as we build resiliency together," the city said on its website.

A community picnic at Sunset Woods Park is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band will perform at 7:30 p.m., and a drone show called "We Are Highland Park" is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

There will be no floats, performers or giveaways.

"This is not a parade," Bennett said at a June 14 media briefing. Media helicopters are not permitted to fly overhead to capture footage; reporters are asked not to film in areas touched by gun violence, and to avoid running footage of last year's event to avoid re-traumatizing participants.

Security is tight: Attendees must register prior to each event and show a QR code to enter the secured event space. Those who are not comfortable attending in person may watch the events via Zoom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023