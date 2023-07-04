Left Menu

MP: Man suspected of killing tiger at STR commits suicide

A man suspected of killing a tiger at Satpura Tiger Reserve STR last month allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradeshs Betul district, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 04-07-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 13:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man suspected of killing a tiger at Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) last month allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an official said on Tuesday. A headless and decomposed carcass of an adult tiger was found in the core area of STR (Narmadapuram district) on June 26. It was suspected to be a case of poaching, and Anis Uikey, a resident of Dhansai village, was detained for questioning, Betul's Chopna police station in-charge Chhatrapal Dhurve said.

Uikey's body was found hanging from a tree in his field on Sunday, he said.

The forest team that had detained Uikey for questioning in the STR tiger poaching case released him on Saturday, the official said. On returning home, Uikey shared the password for his UPI wallet with his son and he was found hanging from a tree the next morning, he said. The man had a huge debt, the official said, adding that he was also allegedly involved in sorcery. The police are yet to record the statement of the deceased man's family members and ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, Dhurve said.

The deceased man's uncle Kamal Uikey, however, has alleged that his nephew committed suicide due to the pressure of interrogation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

