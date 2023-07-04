Left Menu

Chanel takes haute couture to riverside for Paris show

Chanel creative director Virginie Viard chose a quai on the Right bank of the bustling Seine River for her fall haute couture catwalk show, a setting that added breeziness to a relaxed and elegant lineup. Models strode across the cobblestones lining the river, parading tweed suits lined with tufts of tulle or embellished with flower motifs in autumn tones as tourists floated by on the city's famous bateaux mouches (tourist boats), exchanging waves with the audience.

French model Caroline de Maigret opened the show, her brown hair worn loose over her shoulders, in a long tweed overcoat cinched at the waist and gold-tipped heels.

Models strode across the cobblestones lining the river, parading tweed suits lined with tufts of tulle or embellished with flower motifs in autumn tones as tourists floated by on the city's famous bateaux mouches (tourist boats), exchanging waves with the audience. French model Caroline de Maigret opened the show, her brown hair worn loose over her shoulders, in a long tweed overcoat cinched at the waist and gold-tipped heels.

Dressier looks followed, including a shimmery, black dress coated in sequins and an all-gold skirt and jacket ensemble, while more bohemian silhouettes included a loose pink and orange blouse paired with a full skirt in gold and black tweed. Adding to the nonchalant spirit, one model was accompanied by a sleek, black labrador, while other models carried baskets of flowers.

Closing the show, they walked in pairs and trios, and the jazzy soundtrack gave way to the 1980s duet by Elton John and France Gall, "Donner pour donner". The show took place on the second day of the Haute Couture presentations that run in Paris through July 6, featuring brands including LVMH-owned Dior and Fendi, as well as Italian label Valentino and American fashion house Thom Browne showcasing their craftsmanship on elaborate runway settings.

