Gong Myung in talk for a comeback in new K-drama with So Ji Sub

Gong Myung is making a big comeback in the entertainment world! After completing his military service last month, he's now in talks to star alongside So Ji Sub in a new drama called Plaza Wars.

Plaza Wars is an upcoming drama that is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. The storyline revolves around two organizations engaged in a power struggle in Seoul, which unfolds in the vicinity of the Yeouido National Assembly Plaza. The drama's protagonist embarks on a mission to unravel the mysteries surrounding the sudden demise of his younger brother, who was involved with one of the organizations.

The webtoon upon which the drama is based received high praise for its dynamic illustrations and fast-paced development, announcing the drama adaptation highly anticipated among fans. So Ji Sub was the first to confirm his appearance in Plaza Wars, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Gong Myung, is the South Korean actor known for his impressive performances in various television series and films. The news of Gong Myung's potential return to the small screen was revealed by the Korean entertainment industry on July 4, 2023. According to reports by DAUM, Gong Myung has recently joined the production of "Plaza Wars" and is currently in the process of coordinating the details. The news was further confirmed by Saram Entertainment, Gong Myung's agency, in an interview with Newsen, stating that he has received an offer for the drama and is considering it positively.

Fans of Gong Myung have been eagerly awaiting his return to the screen since his military enlistment. Throughout his acting career, Gong Myung has impressed audiences with his versatility and talent. He has portrayed captivating characters in various television series, including "The Bride of Habaek" (2017), "Revolutionary Love" (2017), "Be Melodramatic" (2019), and "Lovers of the Red Sky" (2021). Additionally, he showcased his acting prowess in the box office hit movie "Extreme Job" (2019).

In 2021, Gong Myung captivated viewers with his portrayal of Grand Prince Yangmyeong in the historical-fantasy drama "Lovers of the Red Sky" aired on SBS. His character was a leisurely prince who excelled in painting, calligraphy, and poetry. Later that year, he joined the cast of the third season of the popular tvN travel variety show "House on Wheels," further demonstrating his range as an entertainer.

Continuing his success, Gong Myung made a notable appearance as Commander Yi Eokgi in the war action film "Hansan: Rising Dragon" in 2022, directed by Kim Han-min. Following the completion of his military service on June 13, 2023, Gong Myung's potential casting in "Plaza Wars" has generated excitement among fans who eagerly anticipate his return to the small screen.

We wish Gong Myung the best of luck in his comeback, and we can't wait to see him shine once again on our screens!

