Tiger 3: 'The Dark Knight' stunt professional roped in for Salman Khan's film?

Superstar Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' is being made on a grand level.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 20:31 IST
Salman Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' is being made on a grand level. As per a source, one of the top stunt professionals from Hollywood, Richard Burden, has been roped in for the film.

"Tiger 3 has the biggest heavyweights to craft action sequences. So, you can expect edge-of-the-seat action that will blow your mind. It is a theatrical film with an unmatched scale that will appeal to everyone who loves Hindi cinema," the source said. Richard has previously worked in top Hollywood films like 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight', Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' starring Leonardo Di Caprio and the Brad Pitt starrer action entertainer 'Bullet Train'.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited. Prior to 'Tiger 3', Salman and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster 'Pathaan'. The film, which went on to become a blockbuster, marked the return of SRK to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus. Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina Kaif is also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

