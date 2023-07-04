SRK to have a cameo in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'? Read what director Karan Johar says

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, on Tuesday, revealed whether actor Shah Rukh Khan will be having a special cameo in 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' or not. On Tuesday evening, Karan went live on Instagram to interact with fans about his upcoming film. One of the fans asked if he was in the film, to which he replied, "Fortunately for all of you, I'm not in the film."

A user asked the filmmaker if Shah Rukh Khan is in the film, to which he replied, "No, Shah Rukh is not there in the film." However, he added that SRK's blessings are with them. King Khan was seen in a special cameo role in Karan's last directorial 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Talking about special cameos in the film KJo dropped some hints, and said, "There are three surprise cameos in the movie. I'm not revealing any of the names." Karan unveiled the official trailer of his film on Tuesday which received massive responses from the fans.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 28. He also revealed that the next song of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' will release on July 11, 2023, and the song is already in the trailer.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

'Rocky Aur Rani...' marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years. The film marks Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after their hit film 'Gully Boy'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)