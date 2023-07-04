Left Menu

After 'Rangisari', Kavita Seth collaborates with son for new single 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab'

'Iktara' singer Kavita Seth is all set to come up with a new single with her son Kanishk Seth.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 20:49 IST
Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Iktara' singer Kavita Seth is all set to come up with a new single with her son Kanishk Seth. After 'Rangisari', the mother-son duo has now collaborated on song 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab'.

Excited about the song, Kavita Seth said, "Kanishk and I are thrilled about this amazing collaboration with Bhushan Ji for a beautiful song like 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab.' This is our first non-film single with T-Series and it couldn't have been any better. The song has a different vibe and feel to it, and I'm excited for the listeners to witness it." "After giving some film songs, 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab' marks our first single with T-Series and it has always been a wonderful experience working with them. I'm sure the audience will give a lot of love to this song too," Kanishk Seth added.

More details regarding the song are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

