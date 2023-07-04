Left Menu

Stephane Rolland's nod to Maria Callas at Paris Haute Couture show

Stephane Rolland took to the Paris Opera house on Tuesday for his fall haute couture show honouring Maria Callas, offering a dramatic line-up of voluminous ball gowns. Models glided up the building's grand marble staircase in floor-sweeping dresses as the audience watched from the balcony above, while the voice of Callas echoed throughout. The French designer played with symmetry, with off one shoulder gowns and skirts slit on one side.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 21:49 IST
The French designer played with symmetry, with off one shoulder gowns and skirts slit on one side.

The French designer played with symmetry, with off one shoulder gowns and skirts slit on one side. Long trains were offset by bare backs, and one dress was slashed across the middle to reveal the model's midriff. Cuff necklaces, sculptural earrings and metallic body ornaments were prominent, including a gold, coral-like piece with tentacles that stretched out of an upward turned collar.

The designer is known for his flamboyant designs, including a white-winged gown worn by Celine Dion for a performance at the 2017 Billboard Music awards in Las Vegas. Paris Haute Couture week entered full swing on Tuesday with a show by Chanel, following Monday's kick-off with Schiaparelli and LVMH-owned Dior, as well as American fashion house Thom Browne.

Presentations run through July 6, with upcoming shows from Valentino, Kering-owned Balenciaga and Italian label Fendi.

