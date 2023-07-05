Left Menu

Giorgio Armani Prive showcases glittering haute couture lineup in Paris

Giorgio Armani layered on the shimmer and shine for his fall haute couture collection, sending sparkling pantsuits and ballgowns down a slick runway. The Italian designer closed the show with a crimson bridal dress, the sparkling white bodice covered in red flowers. Front row guests included American actress Sydney Sweeney, American actor Noah Centineo and British actress Emma Thompson.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 04:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 04:07 IST
Giorgio Armani Prive showcases glittering haute couture lineup in Paris

Giorgio Armani layered on the shimmer and shine for his fall haute couture collection, sending sparkling pantsuits and ballgowns down a slick runway. The 88-year-old designer worked a sombre colour palette for the Giorgio Armani Prive lineup, mostly restricted to red, black and gold.

He coated red dresses with rows of beads of the same colour, while evening jackets were often embellished with floral motifs. Three-dimensional roses of all sizes appeared throughout the collection, accenting necklines and adorning shoulders. Models walked slowly and deliberately in stilettos with pointed toes, which poked out from under the raw hems of mesh skirts and silk trousers.

Slicked-back hairstyles, slender clutches and prominent earrings completed the looks. The Italian designer closed the show with a crimson bridal dress, the sparkling white bodice covered in red flowers.

Front row guests included American actress Sydney Sweeney, American actor Noah Centineo and British actress Emma Thompson. Paris haute couture week, which includes shows from Chanel, Kering's Balenciaga and LVMH-owned Dior and Fendi, wraps up July 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global
3
IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announcement

IDFC First Bank shares fall 4 pc; IDFC climbs nearly 2 pc post merger announ...

 India
4
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023