'72 Hoorain' screened at JNU, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit says his intention is to expose terrorism

A special screening of the film '72 Hoorain' was organized at Jawaharlal Nehru University by the Vivekananda Vichar Manch on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 08:05 IST
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A special screening of the film '72 Hoorain' was organized at Jawaharlal Nehru University by the Vivekananda Vichar Manch on Tuesday. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared his experience in an exclusive conversation with ANI. He said, "The experience was brilliant because we believed in the subject and the subject was close to us."

"Our intention is to expose terrorism -- all those forces which are supporting terrorism, which are sowing a seed of terrorism in humankind and the innocents who are getting targeted," he added. "This has nothing to do with Islam and the Quran. We are talking about terrorist organisations," he concluded.When asked about the criticism he encountered, Pandit said, "We want people to criticize it, but they should criticize it logically and not just say that this is a propaganda film."

National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was also there and talked exclusively to ANI. He said, "We are organising a special screening in JNU because we want to know students' perspectives and learn from that." On criticism, Sanjay said, "People are giving their opinion without watching it which is hurtful. We want people to watch the film first."

On Censor Board certification, he said, "They (the Censor Board) have asked us to remove some scenes and words from the trailer, but it is not possible for now. So, we decided to release the film on social media." The Central Board of Film Certification had rejected a censor certificate for the trailer for National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's film '72 Hoorain.'

The trailer provides a dramatic insight into a riveting narrative of what happens in the dark world of terrorism and the intense brainwashing of terrorists. Helmed by two-time National Award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, it is slated to release on July 7. The film is produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar and is co-produced by Ashoke Pandit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

