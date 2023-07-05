Left Menu

Kajol, Kriti Sanon to star in Kanika Dhillon's first production 'Do Patti'

Actors Kajol and Kriti Sanon are teaming up for Do Patti, a film backed by writer Kanika Dhillon, the makers announced Wednesday. The writer, whose film credits include Kedarnath, Manmarziyaan, and Haseen Dillruba, said she hopes her production house goes on to become a platform that empowers stories and storytellers.I am thrilled to embark on this new journey as a producer.

Kajol, Kriti Sanon to star in Kanika Dhillon's first production 'Do Patti'

Actors Kajol and Kriti Sanon are teaming up for ''Do Patti'', a film backed by writer Kanika Dhillon, the makers announced Wednesday. Billed as a compelling story, the upcoming Netflix film marks Dhillon's maiden production under her newly-launched banner, Kathha Pictures. The writer, whose film credits include ''Kedarnath'', ''Manmarziyaan'', and ''Haseen Dillruba'', said she hopes her production house goes on to become a platform that ''empowers stories and storytellers''.

''I am thrilled to embark on this new journey as a producer. 'Do Patti' is a compelling story, very close to my heart as a writer. ''And such talented actors like Kriti and Kajol and, of course, Netflix... The writer in me feels empowered today that apart from creating the world on paper, I can curate my vision into reality,'' Dhillon said in a statement. As a screenwriter, Dhillon's upcoming releases include the Rajkumar Hirani directorial ''Dunki'' starring Shah Rukh Khan and ''Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba''.

