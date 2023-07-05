Kajol, Kriti Sanon to star in Kanika Dhillon's first production 'Do Patti'

Actors Kajol and Kriti Sanon are teaming up for ''Do Patti'', a film backed by writer Kanika Dhillon, the makers announced Wednesday. Billed as a compelling story, the upcoming Netflix film marks Dhillon's maiden production under her newly-launched banner, Kathha Pictures. The writer, whose film credits include ''Kedarnath'', ''Manmarziyaan'', and ''Haseen Dillruba'', said she hopes her production house goes on to become a platform that ''empowers stories and storytellers''.

''I am thrilled to embark on this new journey as a producer. 'Do Patti' is a compelling story, very close to my heart as a writer. ''And such talented actors like Kriti and Kajol and, of course, Netflix... The writer in me feels empowered today that apart from creating the world on paper, I can curate my vision into reality,'' Dhillon said in a statement. As a screenwriter, Dhillon's upcoming releases include the Rajkumar Hirani directorial ''Dunki'' starring Shah Rukh Khan and ''Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba''.

