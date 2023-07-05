Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Tejas' to hit the screens in October

Tejas, headlined by Kangana Ranaut, is slated to be released in theatres on October 20, the makers said Wednesday.Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the upcoming movie features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.Production house RSVP Movies shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page.Get ready for an adrenaline filled adventure

''Tejas'', headlined by Kangana Ranaut, is slated to be released in theatres on October 20, the makers said Wednesday.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the upcoming movie features Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

Production house RSVP Movies shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page.

''Get ready for an adrenaline filled adventure! Tejas, starring @KanganaTeam is ready to take off on 20th October in a cinema near you! @sarveshmewara1 @varunmitra19 @anshul14chauhan @RonnieScrewvala #RSVPMovies,'' the banner said in the tweet.

According to the makers, ''Tejas'' revolves around Ranaut's Tejas Gill, who aims ''to instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way''.

The film was previously scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 5, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

