'2018' director Jude Anthany Joseph sets next project with Lyca Productions

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2023 11:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 11:22 IST
'2018' director Jude Anthany Joseph sets next project with Lyca Productions
Jude Anthany Joseph of ''2018'' fame will direct his next film under Lyca Productions, the makers said on Wednesday.

The production banner shared the announcement on its official Twitter page.

''We are excited & thrilled about this collaboration with the most happening director #JudeAnthanyJoseph for our upcoming project!'' Lyca Productions said in the post.

The currently untitled movie will be produced by A Subaskaran, founder of Lyca Productions.

Joseph's acclaimed survival drama ''2018'', which was released in May, is touted as the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 200 crore-mark at the domestic box office. The film narrated the story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in 2018 when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity.

It starred Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew and Sudheesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

