Left Menu

Film producer dupes woman of lakhs of rupees in Kerala, held

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-07-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 11:33 IST
Film producer dupes woman of lakhs of rupees in Kerala, held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A film producer, who was accused of cheating a woman of Rs 27 lakh after promising to cast her as the heroine in his upcoming film, has been arrested, police said here on Wednesday.

Palarivattom police arrested Shakkir M K, a native of Malappuram, from northern Kozhikode the other day.

According to the complaint of the Thrikkakara native woman here, the accused had duped her of huge amount after convincing her that there was some fund shortage for the production of the movie.

He also told her that the shooting might be stopped abruptly due to the fund crunch, police said quoting the complainant.

When she demanded the money back after some time, the accused started threatening her and sending her objectionable messages to her mobile number.

A police team, led by Palarivattom inspector Joseph Sajan, had been trying to locate the accused with the support of cyber cell.

Based on the tip-off that he was in Kozhikode, the police reached the district and arrested him, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023