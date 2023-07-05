Diageo Reserve announces Aashie Bhatnagar as World Class India Bartender of the Year 2023

Aashie Bhatnagar from Cobbler and Crew, Pune, has been crowned as the esteemed World Class India Bartender of the Year 2023. Her display of craftsmanship and innovation in cocktails and mixology earned her the prestigious title presented by Sobhita Dhulipala, patron of World Class India 2023 on July 2nd. Aashie Bhatnagar is now set to represent India at the Global Finals in Sao Paolo in September 2023, captivating audiences with her sound understanding of spirits, creative mixology, and compelling liquid storytelling.

The World Class India Finale, held at the Leela Ambiance in Gurugram, served as a spectacular showcase of talent where the top 15 finalists from the top/best bars around the country competed in numerous challenges. The esteemed jury included Ashish Kapur – entrepreneur and restaurateur, Manu Chandra – distinguished Chef and restaurateur, Jenna Ba – Global Tanqueray & No. TEN Ambassador, Millie Tang – Renowned Mixologist and Photographer, and Yangdup Lama – Expert Bartender and Bar Owner. Aashie Bhatnagar demonstrated exceptional innovation, flair, and skill in crafting cocktails, impressing the judges with unique flavor infusions and expertise in ingredient layering. Her enthusiasm and vision to redefine cocktail culture with quality serves aligned perfectly with the #AGlassOfWorldClass narrative, contributing to their victory and the opportunity to represent India at the prestigious World Class Global Finals in September 2023.

Aashie Bhatnagar, winner of World Class India Bartender of the Year 2023, remarked, ''It is an absolute privilege to be named the World Class Bartender of the Year from India, and I would like to share this success with my incredible community, whose immense support has been invaluable throughout this journey. World Class provides an extraordinary platform for aspiring bartenders to showcase their passion, skill, and knowledge of the art of cocktail-making. In the past year, the cocktail culture in India has reached new heights, fueled by radical innovations in flavors and the use of local ingredients.'' Along with winning the World Class India Bartender of the Year 2023, she also managed to grab first place in the signature serve category as part of the challenges. About World Class World Class is on a mission to inspire people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process. Whether at home or in a bar, WORLD CLASS encourages consumers to think and care about fine drinking in the same way they care about fine dining.

World Class has supported, trained, and inspired over 400,000 bartenders, across 60 countries, for over twelve years, while partnering them with the world's finest spirits – the Diageo Reserve collection. World Class is also the authority on the drinks industry whom consumers look to for the information on the latest drinks, trends, cocktail recipes, and industry insight.

Sip. Savor. Celebrate! About Cobbler and Crew Cobbler and Crew is Pune's first cocktail society – a high-energy bar to enjoy and discover drinks in a cocktail-first space. Within the span of just four months of launching, they received the award for Best Work In Sustainability by 30 Best Bars, India.

About Diageo India: Diageo India is the country's leading beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo Plc. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes an outstanding portfolio of premium brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India. Headquartered in Bengaluru, our wide footprint is supported by a committed team of over 3000 employees, 37 manufacturing facilities across states and union territories in India, a strong distribution network and a state-of-the-art Technical Centre. Incorporated in India as United Spirits Limited (USL), the company is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com.

Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147052/AASHIE_BHATNAGAR.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)