Left Menu

SRK back home safe and sound amid reports of injury

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Mumbai airport, looking healthy and without any visible surgery markers, on Wednesday morning, a day after reports that he had sustained an injury in Los Angeles sparked worries and a torrent of social media posts. ShahRukhKhan sic wrote a fan on Twitter.King Shah Rukh Khan Back In Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 12:30 IST
SRK back home safe and sound amid reports of injury
Shah Rukh Khan (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Mumbai airport, looking healthy and without any visible surgery markers, on Wednesday morning, a day after reports that he had sustained an injury in Los Angeles sparked worries and a torrent of social media posts. There were reports on Tuesday that the ''Pathaan'' star had received a minor nose injury and now was back home in Mumbai following a surgery. ''It's false news,'' a source close to him told PTI as the hashtag #shahrukhkhan trended on Twitter all day Tuesday and fans wished him speedy recovery.

A PTI video this morning showed the 57-year-old actor, dressed in a blue hoodie, black cap, matching trousers and sporting yellow shades, waving at shutterbugs stationed at the exit gate before quickly leaving for home in his car.

Videos and photographs of the airport spotting quickly went viral on social media with many fans posting their wishes for the actor. ''King khan is back! Fit and fine. Relief!!!!! #ShahRukhKhan (sic)'' wrote a fan on Twitter.

''King Shah Rukh Khan Back In Mumbai. Everything is fine Alhamdulillah, and mostly that news was fake only (sic)'' said another.

''Megastar #ShahRukhKhan Is absolutely fine, Alhamdulillah. Jiske sath lakho logo ke DUA usko kya ho skta (sic)'' a fan tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023