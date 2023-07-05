SRK back home safe and sound amid reports of injury
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Mumbai airport, looking healthy and without any visible surgery markers, on Wednesday morning, a day after reports that he had sustained an injury in Los Angeles sparked worries and a torrent of social media posts. ShahRukhKhan sic wrote a fan on Twitter.King Shah Rukh Khan Back In Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Mumbai airport, looking healthy and without any visible surgery markers, on Wednesday morning, a day after reports that he had sustained an injury in Los Angeles sparked worries and a torrent of social media posts. There were reports on Tuesday that the ''Pathaan'' star had received a minor nose injury and now was back home in Mumbai following a surgery. ''It's false news,'' a source close to him told PTI as the hashtag #shahrukhkhan trended on Twitter all day Tuesday and fans wished him speedy recovery.
A PTI video this morning showed the 57-year-old actor, dressed in a blue hoodie, black cap, matching trousers and sporting yellow shades, waving at shutterbugs stationed at the exit gate before quickly leaving for home in his car.
Videos and photographs of the airport spotting quickly went viral on social media with many fans posting their wishes for the actor. ''King khan is back! Fit and fine. Relief!!!!! #ShahRukhKhan (sic)'' wrote a fan on Twitter.
''King Shah Rukh Khan Back In Mumbai. Everything is fine Alhamdulillah, and mostly that news was fake only (sic)'' said another.
''Megastar #ShahRukhKhan Is absolutely fine, Alhamdulillah. Jiske sath lakho logo ke DUA usko kya ho skta (sic)'' a fan tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Superstar Shah Rukh Khan
- khan
- Jiske
- Videos
- Mumbai
- Alhamdulillah
- Los Angeles
ALSO READ
Mumbai police commissioner-led SIT to probe 'irregularities' in BMC works
On eve of PM Modi visit, UN dedicates solidarity tree honouring victims of terrorism including 26/11 Mumbai attack
SBICAPS inaugurates new corporate office in BKC, Mumbai
Security guard booked for stalking, harassing employee of construction firm in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Four held for racing on horse carriages