Rajinikanth praises Mari Selvaraj's 'Maamannan': A wonderful work emphasising equality

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:31 IST
Rajinikanth Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Rajinikanth has showered praise on filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's ''Maamannan'', calling the political thriller a work that promotes equality.

The Tamil film, which features an ensemble cast of popular comedian-actor Vadivelu, producer-turned-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin as well as National Award winners Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh, released in theatres last month.

''A wonderful work by Mari Selvaraj emphasizing equality. My sincere appreciation to him. My congratulations to Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi and Bhagat Basil for their excellent performances,'' Rajinikanth tweeted.

In his reply, Selvaraj said he is happy to receive words of praise from Rajinikanth as the filmmaker posted photos from his recent meeting with the 72-year-old star.

''I express my gratitude and happiness from the bottom of my heart to our superstar @rajinikanth sir, who welcomed my third film, 'Maamannan', with great love and appreciation, just as he appreciated my first two films, 'Pariyerum Perumal' and 'Karnan','' the director tweeted.

''Maamannan'' is set around the themes of caste politics, reservation and social injustice, and follows the story of the titular protagonist, played by Vadivelu, and his son Veera (Stalin).

The film is also produced by Stalin through his production banner Red Giant Movies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

