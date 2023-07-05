Left Menu

Angad Bedi expresses his desire to romance 'Lust Stories 2' co-star Neena Gupta on screen

The actor recently revealed how he would love to romance her onscreen for any project. Having spent a lot of time with Neena, Angad is totally impressed by the way the veteran actor takes her roles. Angad has also expressed his desire to play a romantic role opposite her onscreen someday.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:32 IST
Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anagad said in the statement, "Neena Gupta is an amazing actor. She has this effortless way of playing her characters, which is a lesson for many actors. In Lust Stories 2, we have a different relationship, but someday I would love to romance her onscreen for any project. I am sure it won't be your regular romantic story so I am looking forward to any such project. I have watched many of her older projects and I feel she is one of the very underrated actors we have in the industry who is slowly getting her due credit." Helmed by R Balki, the movie delves into the significance of lust and sex in nurturing successful relationships, with Angad's on-screen dynamic with Neena Gupta's character as the grandmother highlighting the film's compelling narrative. Neena suggested a young couple, played by Angad and Mrunal, go on a 'test drive' for sexual compatibility.

'Lust Stories 2' is an anthology of four stories directed by ace directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. The cast also includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.

'Lust Stories 2' is streaming on Netflix from June 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

