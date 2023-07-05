Entertainment News Roundup: 'Slippery' actor Kevin Spacey tried to groom me, man tells UK court; 'Rogers: The Musical,' first Marvel musical at Disneyland opens and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Slippery' actor Kevin Spacey tried to groom me, man tells UK court

An alleged sex assault victim of Kevin Spacey said the "slippery" Hollywood actor had tried to "groom" him, and the repeated groping assaults had left him feeling physically sick, a London court heard on Monday. Spacey, 63, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of a dozen allegations of historic sex offences committed against four men, then aged in their 20s and 30s, which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

'Rogers: The Musical,' first Marvel musical at Disneyland opens

For the first time ever, Marvel fans will be able to watch heroic super soldier Steve Rogers sing and dance on stage in Disneyland Resort's one-act musical theater production “Rogers: The Musical.” As part of Walt Disney's 100th anniversary celebration, Disneyland opened the 30-minute musical on Friday at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park. It runs until August 31.

Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie over South China Sea map

Vietnam has banned Warner Bros' highly-anticipated film "Barbie" from domestic distribution over a scene featuring a map that shows China's unilaterally claimed territory in the South China Sea, state media reported on Monday. The U-shaped "nine-dash line" is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast areas of the South China Sea, including swathes of what Vietnam considers its continental shelf, where it has awarded oil concessions.

Unseen photos taken by Paul McCartney show Beatlemania

Personal and previously unseen photographs taken by musician Paul McCartney as 'Beatlemania' was soaring in the 1960s have gone on display at The National Portrait Gallery in London. Images of McCartney and his former Beatles bandmates - John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison - as young men flying to America, relaxing by a pool in Miami and being chased by photographers in New York form part of "Paul McCartney Photographs 1963- 64: Eyes of the Storm." "They document this period in which they went from sort of Beatlemania in Britain through to global fame - through... their first ever visit to America," exhibition curator Rosie Broadley said. There are over 250 photographs from McCartney's archive on display, which even his team hadn't seen for decades. One image, which Broadley said is a favourite of McCartney's, show's George Harrison in a pair of sunglasses relaxing with a drink and cigarette by a pool a few days after the Beatles had performed to millions of people on hit U.S. television programme "The Ed Sullivan Show". "I don't know quite if what had just happened has actually sunk in, but this photograph just shows George really enjoying .. the good life," Broadley said Another shot taken in Washington shows a young girl looking in at McCartney through a car window. "A lot of (the photographs are) very intimate and personal....which is why it's called 'The Eyes of the Storm,'" Broadley said. "It's the inside looking out. It just gives this other layer of personal experience." With photographs taken in London, Paris and across America, the exhibition is on until October 2023.

Film 'Joy Ride' takes group of friends on raunchy rollercoaster to China

When actress Stephanie Hsu realized there were no limits to how outrageous she could be in the film "Joy Ride," she was confident it was going to be a "good time." Director Adele Lim, a co-writer for "Crazy Rich Asians," was similarly grateful that no one ever told her that the raunchy U.S. comedy, which arrives in theaters on Friday, was "too much."

(With inputs from agencies.)