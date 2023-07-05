Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to be released in Japan on Sep 1

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:04 IST
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to be released in Japan on Sep 1

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster spy movie ''Pathaan'' will release in Japan on September 1, the makers announced Wednesday.

The action-thriller, which hit Indian theatres on January 25, is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie has already earned over Rs 1000 crore gross at the global box office.

''The film's subtitled version is all set to release in Japan on September 1, 2023," the press note issued by YRF read.

Last month, "Pathaan" released in 3000 plus screens across Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

