Team 'Lootera' celebrates film's 10th anniversary: A timeless work of art

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane as well as actors Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday celebrated the 10th anniversary of their critically-acclaimed movie ''Lootera'' and recalled how the movie continues to hold a special place in their hearts.

The 2013 movie, partly based on author O Henry's 1907 short story ''The Last Leaf'', was Motwane's second film after his critically-acclaimed 2010 directorial debut ''Udaan''. Taking to Instagram, Motwane shared several throwback photos from the film's set and said he will always remember the experience of making the movie.

''The memories might blur with time but they will never fade way. We will always cherish them and know that something very special happened back then,'' the 46-year-old filmmaker wrote.

Set in the 1950s, the romantic-drama chronicled the story of a young conman (Ranveer) posing as an archaeologist and the daughter (Sonakshi) of a Bengali zamindar.

In another post, Motwane gave a shoutout to the film's crew for helping him overcome the difficulties he faced during the production.

'''Lootera' was an incredibly tough shoot for me mentally, and I was so fortunate to be surrounded by an ever-smiling, supremely hard-working crew that had my back. All of them have only grown since then and are independent directors, DPs, PDs and Legends! 10 years of 'Lootera','' he wrote.

Singh also shared several throwback photos as he reminisced about working on the movie. ''10 years to one of my most precious, loved and cherished #Lootera Timeless work of art by @motwayne,'' the actor wrote on his Instagram Stories.

In a follow-up post, Singh praised co-star Sinha for her ''breathtaking beautiful performance'' as Pakhi in the movie.

For Sinha, ''Lootera'' is not a film but a ''feeling'', the actor wrote on her Instagram Stories.

''Thank you @motwayne always for making me Pakhi,'' she added.

''Lootera'' was also a special film for actor Vikrant Massey as it marked the beginning of his Hindi cinema career.

''10 years to this masterpiece I'm so proud to be part of. Thank you for probably the best debut anyone can ever dream of!!!'' the actor wrote on Instagram. ''Lootera'' also featured Adil Hussain, Divya Dutta, Arif Zakaria and veteran actor Barun Chanda in pivotal roles.

