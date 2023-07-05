Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:50 IST
Ingka Centres to to open its first retail centre in India in 2025

Ingka Centres, part of Ikea's retail operator Ingka Group, on Wednesday said it would open its first retail centre in India in late 2025.

The centre named 'Lykli' will be opened in Gurugram, Haryana.

The company is investing 400 million euros (around Rs 3,500 crore) in the Gurugram project. It is also planning a similar centre in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

''The first assets to bear the bright and lively new brand will be Lykli Gurugram meeting place in Delhi NCR, scheduled to open in late 2025,'' Ingka Centres said a statement.

The name Lykli comes from 'lycklig', a Swedish word for 'happy' and it was chosen by its future customers in India.

''Ingka Centres invited people to share their feelings around several potential names, and they were instinctively drawn to happiness, vibrancy and liveliness embodied by 'Lykli','' it added.

Ingka Centres offers shopping place, office space, food and beverage outlets and social activities collaborating with local community.

The meeting place will be anchored by IKEA and has been designed to meet local needs with a playful blend of dining and entertainment complemented by a diverse retail selection of both global and local brands, the statement said.

Earlier this year, Ingka Centres had entered into an agreement with leading cinema exhibitor PVR (now PVR Inox), which will operate a nine-screen movie multiplex at the Gurugram project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

