Sonali Bendre wishes Geeta Kapoor on her birthday
Actor Sonali Bendre wished choreographer Geeta Kapur on her birthday. Sonali dropped a picture with Geeta on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday @geeta_kapurofficial! Here's to making each other's Mondays more fun and having the best times together! Lots of love."

In the photo, the duo twinned in maroon ethnic outfits. Both smiled wide for the camera in the collage. Geeta and Sonali are judging the reality show 'India's Best Dancer 3' nowadays.

Apart from, Geeta and Sonali, 'India's Best Dancer 3' is judged by Terence Lewis. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, Sonali recently made her OTT debut with ZEE5's series 'Broken News'. In the show, she essayed the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi. She made her acting debut with the 1994 film 'Aag', which also starred Govinda, Shilpa Shetty and Shakti Kapoor. Her first big hit was the action romance 'Diljale' (1996).

In 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment in the USA. After undergoing treatment for months, she finally defeated the disease and came out victorious, and since then she has been raising awareness about cancer. Geeta began her career at the age of 15 when she joined the troupe of renowned Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan. She later worked with Farah Khan on several projects, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Mohabbatein.

In 2008, she made her television debut on Zed TV with the reality show Dance India Dance (season 1), alongside co-judges choreographers Terrence Lewis and Remo D'Souza. (ANI)

